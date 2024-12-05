Joey Lawrence Reunites With Estranged Wife Samantha Cope Months After Divorce Filing

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope seem to have reconciled four months after their divorce filing. The Blossom star, 48, showed off his reunion with the actress, 37, on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 4, sharing a pair of photos of him cozied up with his estranged wife at an event for their new rom-com Marry Christmas.

In one photo, Lawrence poses with his hand around Cope’s waist as she leans in to place her hand on his chest. In the second picture, the two share a kiss with the words, “My forever after,” written on the photo underneath.

“I am beyond grateful. I am beyond blessed. I am galaxies beyond thankful,” Lawrence captioned the photos, adding heart emojis to share the depth of his emotion. “My heart is so full.” The couple continued to show their love in the comment section, with Cope writing under the post, “love you,” to which Lawrence replied, “love you so much baby.”

Lawrence and Cope co-star in Marry Christmas, which was filmed two years ago, alongside the Melissa & Joey star’s actor brothers Andrew Lawrence and Matthew Lawrence, as well as Brooke Ann Smith and Dash Lopez.

Cope hinted at a possible reconciliation with her husband earlier this week, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the production on her Instagram. “You’re the best,” Lawrence wrote in the comments section alongside a red heart.

Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in May 2022 while filming Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother and share 23-month-old daughter Dylan. In August, Cope filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as June 7, 2024. The divorce filing came amid rumors that Lawrence had been romantically involved with Melina Alves, a writer and co-star on his upcoming film, Socked in for Christmas.

In June 2024, Cope shared a cryptic message on Instagram alongside photos of her daughter Dylan. “Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are freedom. Some things are a second chance. Some things are a miracle in disguise. Some things are a detachment long-needed, a clarity brought to blurry eyes. Some things are an intervention,” the post read.

On Aug. 30, Lawrence opened up about the split on his Brotherly Love Podcast, saying, “This has been a multifaceted journey these four, five years. Actually, there was a lot of pain in that journey despite public perception and what it looks like [on social media].” The actor, who is also father to daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, added, “Life will move on and we will move through this. And my children will be at the forefront.”