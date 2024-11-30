Casey Anthony Is Single Again After Her Messy New Relationship Ends

It hasn’t been long since Casey Anthony made the great leap out of Florida to join her new love in Tennessee, right after he apparently pushed his wife out of their home to move Anthony in. According to the New York Post, Anthony has already called off the relationship.

The notorious tot mom managed to break up the marriage and then apparently got bored after things started to settle down.

“She gets bored easily,” a friend of Anthony told the outlet. “It was very exciting when he was married because he was the forbidden fruit. But once she had him, there was nowhere to go.

“What was she going to do with him? She grew tired and restless. So it was time to move on,” she continued.

Anthony and 49-year-old Tyson Ray Rhodes had been dating since January, meeting at a gym in South Florida before he moved to Tennessee with his family. Anthony followed and got an apartment near his family home.

Rhodes had been married for 22 years when he started his relationship with Anthony, reportedly “blindsiding” his wife with the revelation. Now that Anthony is reportedly out of the picture, regrets are setting in for the aerospace engineer.

“He regrets leaving his marriage for her,” the source claims. “He wasn’t thinking clearly. He has a lot of repairs to make. I wouldn’t want to be him right now.”

Wasn’t thinking clearly is something you say when you make a spur-of-the-moment purchase at the mall. You might need a bit more to explain scuttling your 20-year marriage for a former accused child murderer in Florida after you moved your family to a new state and had her follow you there. They didn’t even make it to Christmas.