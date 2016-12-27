Lindsay Lohan Makes Abuse Claims Against Ex-Boyfriend Egor Tarabasov: ‘I Feared He May Splash Acid in My Face’

(Photo: Instagram/@LindsayLohan )

In a recent interview with Russian television’s Channel One, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she ended her engagement because it turned violent and toxic.

“I went to bed and he broke into my house. He started strangling me,” she explained. “I feared that Egor may splash acid in my face. I jumped out to the balcony and shouted with all my force, ‘He’s trying to kill me, call the police!’ I am lucky to come to Moscow to speak.”

In response, her ex Tarabasov adamantly denied her claims via the Daily Mail.

“It has come to my attention that my former fiancée, Lindsay Lohan, is planning a new smear campaign against me in the Russian and international media,” he said. “My relationship with Lindsay came to an end in July 2016. In the weeks that followed, there were numerous attempts to discredit my name by inaccurately portraying the nature of our relationship, publishing distorted facts, and making false accusations.”

He continued, “I decided not to address those harmful and false statements at that time. As an international businessman, I aim to maintain a low profile and concentrate on developing my business. I also chose to keep my silence out of respect for Lindsay.”

When he heard about what Lindsay was telling the Russian press in her new interview, he quickly denied all accusations.

“Today, I would like to state that all accusations made, and about to be made, by Lindsay against me are not true,” he said. “I refuse to be dragged into the media storm created in the aftermath of our breakup. I will not be making any more statements with regards to my former relationship with Lindsay, but I will use all possible legal means to protect my name and reputation.”

They had a very brief relationship beginning in 2015 and got engaged in April.

Lohan took to social media in July sharing a snapchat video accusing her fiancé of being very angry and threatening towards her.

“My fiancé’s being really angry at me, but I’m drinking water to get him to come home. Honey, come home, please.”

On Instagram she shared a photo of them and commented about their seven-year age gap as part of their problems.

“I guess I was the same at 23… S—ty time-it changes at 26/27 @e2505t thanks for not coming home tonight. Fame changes people,” the actress wrote.

Lohan even shared a video showing her fiancé partying out at a nightclub, suggesting he had been unfaithful.