Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Kissing 'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Following Timothee Chalamet Reconciliation

Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler's PDA display during a night out in London has people wondering if the actors are Hollywood's hottest new couple. The Voyagers star, 22, and the Elvis actor, 29, shared a steamy kiss while out to dinner in photos obtained by the Daily Mail Sunday. In one photo, the pair lean up against a wall while smooching and in another, Butler put his arm around his former co-star as the pair took a walk.

Depp and Butler worked together on 2016's Yoga Hosers, but this is the first time they've been linked romantically. Depp previously dated Timothée Chalamet after meeting on the set of Netflix's The King, but called off their relationship in April 2020 after more than a year dating. The two sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year after being spotted together in New York, but never confirmed or denied the speculation publicly.

Depp told Drew Barrymore on her talk show in April that growing up the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, she had learned long ago to keep her personal life to herself. "The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age," she shared with the Firestarter actress. "Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was … I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me."

Butler was previously dating Vanessa Hudgens, splitting from the High School Musical star in January 2020 after nearly nine years together. That same month, Hudgens shared with Cosmopolitan U.K. that the long-distance relationship had been a struggle. "It's eight years this year — FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]," she said of her secret to longevity with Butler. "The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say, 'I miss you.' But if it's your person, you make it work."

The Spring Breakers star has since begun dating MLB player Cole Tucker, to whom she was first linked in November 2020. "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight of meeting the Pittsburgh Pirates player amid the COVID pandemic. "Zoom, you've got to love it."