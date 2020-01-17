Why Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Reportedly Broke Up

Vanessa Hudgens fans were shocked this week when news hit of her and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler‘s breakup. While fans search for answers as to why the eight-year relationship is over, one source tells E! News that the two have “no bad blood” for one another.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the source said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Hudgens was previously overseas filming The Princess Switch 2 for Netflix, while Butler is preparing to play Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic about the King of Rock and Roll. Another source told E! News that the exes are “split for now,” but that they’re “going to see what happens.”

“They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another,” the insider added.

Hudgens most recently spoke about Butler in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. for its February 2020 cover, during which she admitted that long-distance relationships are tough. “It’s eight years this year — FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going],” she said. “The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say, ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”

News of Hudgens and Butler’s split came earlier this week, although the timeline on the actual breakup is unclear. Fans did not fail to notice that the two appeared to spend the holidays apart this year. An insider told Us Weekly that Hudgens has been telling friends that she and Butler are finished.

“Vanessa has been telling those close to her about the breakup,” the source said earlier this week.

Additionally, fans noticed that Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, have not been featured on each other’s Instagram profiles for some time. Fans have been asking about the relationship status in Instagram comments as far back as Halloween, which is Hudgens’ last photo with Butler.

Since then, Hudgens has shared from various sets, public events and even vacations, all without giving a glimpse of Butler, who has been inactive on Instagram since October. His last photo featuring Hudgens showed them together at the premiere of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

On Tuesday night, Hudgens went solo to the Bad Boys for Life premiere in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet in a white one-shoulder gown with a feathered sleeve, embellished bodice, flowing train and high leg slit. Though she did not stop for interviews on the red carpet, she did pose playfully for photos.

Hudgens and Butler originally met on the set of High School Musical while Hudgens was dating co-star Zac Efron, from whom she split in 2010 before she and Butler started dating in 2011.