Meet Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s Daughter, in Photos

Johnny Depp and ex Vanessa Paradis share two children, daughter Lily-Rose Depp and son John Christopher Depp III. While John Christopher has mostly stayed out of the public eye, Lily-Rose has quickly become a Gen Z darling, working as an actress and model.

The 20-year-old is currently making her name in the film world, having appeared in several projects over the past several years with more on the horizon. She’s also a fixture in the fashion industry, having attended the Met Gala multiple times, appeared in several campaigns and earned numerous magazine covers.

Read on to learn more about Lily-Rose.

Growing up

After her parents split in 2012, Lily-Rose divided her time between Los Angeles and Paris, going to school in California and spending summers and holidays in France.

Lily-Rose told W magazine that her parents made an effort “to keep my brother and me as much out of the spotlight as they could.”

“Now, I’m choosing to do this job, and I know what comes with it,” she explained. “But when you’re younger, you don’t get to choose.”

Model behavior

She first found fame as a model, launching her career with a Chanel eyewear campaign at age 16. Lily-Rose has since appeared in multiple Chanel campaigns and was named as the face of the brand’s fragrance Chanel No. 5 L’Eau.

A little shy

Lily-Rose is admittedly shy, and has discussed the importance of maintaining her privacy in past interviews. She also shared that the idea of fame gives her “a ton of anxiety,” but that acting is the place where she feels the least self-conscious.

“When I’m acting, I’m not thinking about myself,” she said. “Because I’m not there. You know?”

Cover giril

In December 2016, Lily-Rose appeared on the cover of British Vogue and called the opportunity a “dream come true.” She has since graced multiple magazine covers including ELLE France, Love magazine, CR Fashion Book, Vogue Japan, Vogue Russia, Vogue Australia and V magazine.

Making movies

The 20-year-old made her film debut with a small role in 2014’s Tusk, which her father also starred in. She has since appeared in a handful of films including The Dancer, Planetarium, Savage and A Faithful Man.

“I’m not going to say that it doesn’t make it easier to get your name out there,” she said of her famous parentage. “Obviously it does. But honestly, to me there’s also something even a little bit harder about it, because the expectations are so insanely high. My parents are both incredible artists in their own right. So all I can do is try and be my own person and do my own work.”

Young love

Lily-Rose is rumored to be dating fellow actor Timothée Chalamet, whom she stars with in the upcoming Netflix film The King. The two were rumored to have begun dating in 2018 and were most recently seen together in September 2019 at the Venice Film Festival on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere.

