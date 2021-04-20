Timothee Chalamet Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Depp

✖

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp appear to be giving their romance a second chance, having been spotted shopping together in New York City this weekend. Entertainment Tonight's eyewitness shared that the former couple looked sweet while shopping at boutique jewelry and clothing store Verameat. "They came in together and both looked around. Timothée has come into the store several times, both with Lily and alone," the insider told the outlet.

The Call Me By Your Name actor even bought the Tusk actress a dress as a surprise. "While Lily was looking at something outside, he bought it quickly for her as a secret gift and then ran out," the eyewitness shared, adding that he also bought a jacket and necklace for himself. "He was very sweet and is always gracious and kind to the designer and staff at the store."

Chalamet and Depp first connected working together on Netflix's The King, but split last April after about a year of dating. In November 2020, the Dune star told GQ that it was difficult to have their relationship in the public eye, addressing the infamous photos of the pair making out on a boat, which people speculated were staged.

"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life," Chalamet told the outlet. "I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"

Depp seemed to share the same perspective, explaining earlier this month on The Drew Barrymore Show how growing up as the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, she learned about privacy even as a youngster. "The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age," she explained. "Growing up in a family like I did ... I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself." Finding the "balance" between pursuing a life in the entertainment business and privacy is "really important" to Depp and something she considers regularly. Prior to Depp, Chalamet has been connected romantically to Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, whom he dated in 2013 while the two attended LaGuardia High School. Depp, meanwhile, previously dated Ash Stymest until April 2018.