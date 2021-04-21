Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Most 2020 Way She Met Boyfriend Cole Tucker

✖

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker began dating during the coronavirus pandemic, and are therefore one of the most 2020 celebrity couples out there. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hudgens confirmed that the couple first met via Zoom, and didn't get together in person until their rapport was well-established. Still, Hudgens was perfectly happy with the way things worked out for them.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens said. "Zoom, you've got to love it." Hudgens and Tucker took their relationship slowly — they weren't seen in public together until November, and they didn't make things "Instagram official" until Valentine's Day. All of this suited Hudgens, who said she feels like she is learning her own priorities in a relationship through this one.

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she said. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Hudgens had previously talked to ET when her relationship with Tucker was just a rumor. At the time, she said frankly: "Your girl's open. I feel like, at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things."

"I am not picky, really," she continued. "I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not — if anything, I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

Hudgens confirmed that she and Tucker were an item in February when she posted a photo of them kissing on Instagram. The caption read: "it's you, it's me, it's us." The post drew a lot of hype from Hudgens' celebrity friends, who evidently already knew about the romance.

Tucker, a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, made a post of his own to share the news as well. This is Hudgens' first publicized romance since her 9-year-long relationship with Austin Butler, which ended in January of 2019. So far, fans seem happy to see her getting back out there and finding such happiness with Tucker. However, as busy as she is with new acting roles and product endorsements, Hudgens may not get to bask in her new romance as much as she would like.