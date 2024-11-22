Lil Nas X Sparks Dating Rumors With Musician

Does Lil Nas X have a new boo? Rumors about him dating musician Cody Jon have been floating around and after paparazzi caught him planting a kiss on his fellow singer’s cheek while walking around in Los Angeles this weekend, many continue to speculate. The two were spotted in Studio City shopping. This comes after they attended an Adele concert together recently.

Cody Jon is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Australia. His 2019 debut single “Poison” shot him to stardom. Earlier this year, he released his second EP Death Wobbles. MSN reports it boasts 95,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 380,000 TikTok followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a previous interview with Variety, Lil Nas X opted to keep his love life private. “I’m dating someone right now,” he said in 2021. “We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time….“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot,” he added.

He also previously admitted to using the dating app Raya in the past. Launched in 2015, the membership-based dating and networking app is designed for celebrities, public figures and influencers alike, and costs to have an active profile

“I used to utilize Raya,” he said, per Yahoo News. “It’s very much like…I just began to meet individuals face-to-face. Also, Raya is really popular; everybody’s renowned on there. I’ve met many well-known folks. I think I’ve come to realize that I could do without dating celebrities.”

But, rushing into something wasn’t something he was interested in. “When the time comes [for love], I’m not going to force it, or anything,” he told GQ, “There’ll be somebody, and I’ll say, ‘Okay, I want to make this person a priority.’”