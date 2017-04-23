LeAnn Rimes Pens Sweet Message to Husband and Stepsons on Sixth Wedding Anniversary

She’s not bluuuuuuuuuue anymore because LeAnn Rimes has a lot to celebrate!

On the sixth anniversary of her marriage to husband Eddie Cibrian, the country singer took to social media to share the love she has for her partner in life even after all these years.

“6 for 6! My heart overflows with Love for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I’ve ever experienced,” wrote Rimes.

Of course, the love wasn’t just for her husband, she also praised her stepsons from Cibrian’s previous marriage.

“The trio that is my life…I am grateful! I will forever be in awe of the wonder of God’s plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived. Every year, I’m even more at a loss for words to describe my love for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my love; the more speechless,” she wrote.

She finished the message with one of the sweetest sentiments we’ve read all week.

“Happy 6-year anniversary! I didn’t just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boy’s hearts. These six years and whatever lies beyond are God’s greatest gift,” Rimes wrote.

Six years in, this love is still looking absolutely phenomenal on her, and the love for her family is so real. Congratulations, and here’s to many more!

