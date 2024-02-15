Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spotted Together on Valentine's Day After Split Reports

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be on good terms following reports of their rumored split. Just days after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and the son of Michael Jordan, 33, split after more than a year of dating, the former couple was spotted spending time together on Valentine's Day.

According to TMZ, Pippen and Jordan were photographed together at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami, Florida, where they were spotted waiting in line. According to an eyewitness, the duo left the flower shop "with a huge vase and bouquet of 1-2 dozen roses," perhaps hinting at hope for reconciliation. That same day, the pair were also spotted heading to Pippen's Miami home.

The public outing together came just two days after a source confirmed that the couple decided to call it quits. While it is unclear what exactly prompted the split, fans began to suspect that trouble was brewing in the relationship over Super Bowl weekend when the reality star unfollowed Jordan on Instagram. She also deleted all photos of him from her feed and shared a post on her Instagram Story asking her followers, "Should your friends unfollow your ex??"

"They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth," a source told the outlet, with a second source telling PEOPLE just days later that the breakup "happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday." According to the source, Pippen and Jordan "were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy... It's relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere."

Sources told TMZ that despite calling it quits to "work through a bump in the road," Pippen and Jordan were still on talking terms. Insiders indicated that the pair are likely to get back together, one source saying that they simply were taking a break "as they try to figure out how they can move forward romantically." Another source said, "They'll probably get back together... when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine."

Pippen and Jordan sparked romance after reportedly first meeting at an industry party in Los Angeles in 2019. After initially establishing "a great foundation as friends," as Pippen put it, the pair's relationship blossomed into romance in 2022, though they did not confirm their relationship until they were seen kissing while taking a walk in Miami Beach in January 2023. In June, Pippen and Jordan launched their Separation Anxiety podcast on iHeartRadio, with sources telling TMZ that they have reportedly been living together. Neither Pippen nor Jordan have addressed reports of their split.