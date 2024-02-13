'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reportedly Split

After a year of dating and much controversy, Larsa Pippen and her younger basketball pro boyfriend Marcus Jordan have split. The pair turned heads due to their age difference, and the fact that Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, the former teammate and longtime rival of Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. Larsa and Scottie divorced after four children and 20 years of marriage. Larsa would admit in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that Scottie grew concerned due to her then-affiliation with the Kardashian family, causing issues in their marriage. She's no longer friends with the clan. She and Marcus reportedly met at an industry party, and despite opposition by many to their romance, she shrugged off the noise. They even had a podcast, Separation Anxiety. It's unclear what will happen to the show now that they aren't together.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine the split was unexpected from those close to the former couple. They reportedly decided to split over Super Bowl weekend. "It happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday," the source said. "They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy. They'll probably get back together," they added, noting, "t's relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine."

Another source confirmed the news to the media outlet that Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, made the mutual decision to "take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship," adding, "This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth."

They've already wiped their social media accounts of one another. Larsa shared cryptic messages to her Instagram Stories. One talked about being with the right man. Another was a poll of whether to unfollow an ex. They've unfollowed one another also. Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami will have to see if the split will play out on Season 7.