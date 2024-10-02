Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Way Fiancé Michael Polansky Proposed

Lady Gaga is sharing the sweet story of how fiancé Michael Polansky proposed to her. The Joker: Folie à Deux star, 38, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on the Oct. 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing the story of her engagement and plans for her upcoming nuptials.

"He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed and I was like, 'Oh, I thought he was going to propose,'" said Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta. "We went on a trip together, and we went rock climbing and we've been rock climbing before, which was super fun."

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Asked by Kimmel if she was a regular rock climber, the pop star quipped, "I do now. I would do anything for love." As for her apparel at the milestone moment in her life, the fashion icon revealed she had dressed "for safety and comfort" at the time "because you've got to get to the top and you've got to go back down."

Before Polansky pulled out Gaga's engagement ring, the "Bad Romance" singer's fiancé made sure to ask her permission to propose. "We climbed to the top, we looked around, took so photos. And then went back down and we were just walking back to the room," she recalled. "And he actually – it was very Michael – he asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was okay to propose before he proposed. And I was like, 'Yes, it's so okay.'"

Kimmel pointed out that he would have proposed at the top of the climb, but Gaga noted, "I think it was smart. It was safe. He had the ring in his backpack, so it was super cute." She also appreciated his choice to skip the tradition of getting down on one knee, saying that she's a "modern lady" who liked "what he did."

Gaga and Polansky first met in December 2019 and got engaged in April 2024. As for the wedding to come, Gaga revealed she's not sure about the vision when Kimmel asked if she was planning on a big Italian celebration. "I don't know what we're going to do. We're not exactly sure yet," Gaga said. "We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food. But also, knowing me, it could become like a circus with unicorns."