Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Michael Polansky

No bad romance here! Lady Gaga went Instagram official with new boyfriend Michael Polansky Monday after their first public kiss and date over the weekend in Miami, sharing a photo of them cuddling up on a boat with a note to her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 3, 2020 at 2:20pm PST

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Polansky doesn’t live much of his life in the spotlight, but according to his LinkedIn profile, he is the CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group.

The two were reportedly first seen together on New Year’s Eve as Gaga’s “mystery man” was spotted holding hands with and kissing her, according to Entertainment Tonight. Over the weekend, E! News reported that Gaga “has been dating the same guy for over a month. They’ve been seeing other since before the holidays and she’s crazy about him….they had already been seeing each other for weeks.”

Prior to her low-key romance with Polansky, Gaga was last romantically linked to audio engineer Dan Horton, with whom she publicly showed affection in July.

“Gaga has real chemistry with Dan,” a source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They have been seeing each other for weeks and have been working with each other for a while. They have been working on new music, have spent hours of work time together and became really close. They’re working very closely together at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying. People noticed the chemistry early on, and now that she has taken some time to herself, she finally feels free to date. They seem like a pretty good match.”

Photo credit: Jerod Harris / FilmMagic/ Getty