Is Lady Gaga Engaged? Pop Star Sighted Sporting Some New Bling

Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Lady Gaga. After the "Bad Romance" singer was spotted sporting a large diamond ring on her left ring finger, social media ran rampant with theories that the Joker: Folie à Deux star is engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The rumor mill began churning on Sunday, April 7 when Gaga spotted taking a stroll through West Hollywood, California. While the outing at first glance seemed relatively mundane, it didn't take long for people to notice a new piece of jewelry accessorizing Gaga's wardrobe: a diamond ring on that finger. Images shared by Page Six and other media outlets showed the singer donning a long black coat, black shirt classic black pumps, and a large tote bag from Bottega Veneta. The ring was just visible poking out from her coat sleeve.

The jewelry addition immediately sent social media ablaze with theories, many fans wondering whether Polansky, a Harvard-graduated tech entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, dropped to one knee and popped the question. Reacting to the photos on X (formerly Twitter), one person asked, "Is Lady Gaga engaged?" Another person wrote, "I don't see enough people freaking out about gaga's engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??" Gaga has not addressed the speculation at this time.

The A Star Is Born actress and Polansky have been romantically linked since 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They went Instagram official just a month later when the singer shared a loved-up photo to the social media platform of herself sitting on Polansky's lap, writing, "we had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" A source told E! News at the time that Gaga had "been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him....they had already been seeing each other for weeks."

Although Gaga and Polansky have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, "my dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

Prior to her romance with Polansky, Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The former couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 before announcing in 2019 that they ended their engagement. She was also previously engaged to boyfriend Taylor Kinney, though they split in 2016 after five years together.