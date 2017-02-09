Lady Gaga Dating Talent Agent Christian Carino

(Photo: Twitter/@Peole )

Lady Gaga is hoping this isn’t a “bad romance.”

The superstar is reportedly dating CAA talent agent Christian Carino. The Hollywood couple was first linked at the end of January when they were spotted at a Kings of Leon show.

Now a source has confirmed to PEOPLE that they are in fact seeing each other.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement in July 2016 after an amicable split. Carino was most recently linked to Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

If you’re enamored of Gaga’s signature style be sure to check out her Womanista Approved picks!

