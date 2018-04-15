Kylie Jenner Parties With Travis Scott and Ex-Boyfriend Tyga

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had an awkward run-in at Coachella on Friday night, turning up at the same party as Jenner’s ex, Tyga.

Tyga was at the TAO x Revolve Coachella party along with rapper Iggy Azalea, whom he’s rumored to be dating, according to a report by The Daily Mail. Previously, he and Jenner dated for about two years in a heavily criticized relationship that may have begun while Jenner was still under age.

The pair reportedly split in April of 2017 — the same month Jenner began seeing her current boyfriend, Travis Scott, and the same month she became pregnant. This has led to persistent rumors that Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, may actually be Tyga’s child biologically.

The two famous exes never crossed paths at the swanky soiree. Jenner and Scott stuck close to Kourtney Kardashian, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The party was a who’s who of stars and celebrities from every possible industry.

Among the notable guests there that night were The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Kygo, Ansel Elgort, Timothee Chalamet, Belly, Nina Dobrev, Scott Eastwood, Lais Ribeiro, Anwar Hadid, Kaia Gerber with brother Presley Gerber, Busta Rhymes, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey.

Minaj posted a video to Twitter panning around the star-studded crowd, in which she and Jenner came together for an affectionate peck on the cheek. Fans went wild over the interaction, as the two stars have rarely been seen together, much less perceived as friends.

One familiar face Jenner may have spotted there was French Montana. The rapper dated her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, for a short while. Khloe has been dominating headlines for nearly a week as she has just delivered her first baby — a daughter, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Thompson is in hot water, however. Less than 48 hours before the baby was born, footage of the NBA player in the club leaked, showing he may have been unfaithful to Kardashian. The report led to an avalanche of claims and more leaked video footage, making Thompson public enemy number one for Kardashian fans.

The KarJenner clan has yet to issue an official response, though Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room by Kardashian’s side as she gave birth. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Kylie seem to be having no trouble at all keeping their opinions to themselves at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.