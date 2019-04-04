Kristin Cavallari Admits to Having ‘Problems’ in Her Marriage to Jay Cutler

They may look like the perfect couple on your TV screen, but behind the scenes, Kristin Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler are just like the rest of us.

The Laguna Beach native admitted on her show Very Cavallari that she and the former quarterback aren’t as perfect as they seem in the public eye — they go through ups and downs just like every other married couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When one of her friends assumed Cavallari had figured it all out with her husband, she was quick to shut that fantasy theory down.

“Jay has been great, yes,” the 32-year-old admitted. “From the outside things are so perfect and things so great but actually, like, they’re not, and that sucks.”

This came as a shock to her friend as he sighed, wide-eyed with a look of sadness on his face.

“That’s the thing about marriage, its ups and downs,” she explained — as probably most couples could agree. “Right now we’re in a low but in two months we could be up here again and that’s how we’ve always been our whole relationship. It just is what it is.”

The couple has been together nearly six years and share a beautiful home in Tennessee with three adorable children, Camden, 7; Jaxon, 4; and, Saylor, 3.

After Cutler retired from the NFL in 2017 when he was released by the Chicago Bears, that’s around the time Cavallari’s success with her business “Uncommon James” started taking off. The two almost switched roles in a sense — Cavallari had to give up quite a bit to make her schedule fit his when he was playing but now it’s the other way around. She said they’re just navigating their “new normal.”

“There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship, I mean, Jay and I have problems, I’ve always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship. So hearing him say ‘We’re perfect’ it’s kind of silly to me, I mean, we definitely have issues,” she said addressing the camera to tell the audience.

While working on their marriage, the couple stays busy as a family but one thing they’re not planning for is more children. In March, Cavallari opened up to Us Weekly saying, “We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl. Things are just so great … Why rock the boat?”

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!.