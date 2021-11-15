Kristen Stewart Opens up About ‘Young and Stupid’ Robert Pattinson Romance

Thanks to the Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson became household names for their respective roles as Bella and Edward. The pair not only enjoyed an onscreen romance, but the two also dated in real life for four years. Now, years after their relationship came to an end, Stewart is opening up about their romance in a new interview with the New Yorker.

Stewart first chronicled how both she and Pattinson nabbed the now-iconic roles of Bella and Edward. She said that it was clear from the start that Pattinson would be the perfect onscreen counterpart for her, explaining, “It was so clear who worked.” The Spencer star mimicked a swoon as she continued, “I was literally just, like…” and added that Pattinson had an “intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f–k about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.’”

When it comes to their relationship offscreen, Stewart said that the pair were “young and stupid” but that their chemistry did have a positive effect on the Twilight saga. She added, “Whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what [the film] needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.” Stewart and Pattinson began dating in 2009, a year after the first Twilight film was released in theaters. They parted ways in May 2013.

“Robsten” certainly dominated the news cycle during the course of their relationship. Several years after they split, Stewart opened up about their relationship while appearing on The Howard Stern Show. In late 2019, Stewart spoke about what it was like to be in such a high-profile relationship. She began by saying that it was “weird” to be talking so openly about it years later, adding that everything surrounding their relationship has been so “heavily consumed.”

“I have this fear that people would assume that maybe I’m, like, you know – it’s kind of attention-y, like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re still, like, pushing that narrative’ or whatever,” she continued, per Insider. “It’s like, no, I’ve actually never been allowed to just say what happened. Because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker.” Stewart also refuted allegations that they were partly dating for publicity, adding that they were “together for years” and that Pattinson was basically her first love. Of course, “Robsten” has since come to an end and both Stewart and Pattinson have moved on. Pattinson has reportedly been in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse for about three years while Stewart revealed in early November that she was engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.