Kristen Stewart Teases Onscreen Reunion With Robert Pattinson in ‘Freaky, Scary’ Way

Kristen Stewart is ready for an on-screen reunion with Robert Pattinson, but only in a “freaky, scary” way. Stewart was interviewed by Variety this week, where she said that she would love to join Pattinson in his upcoming Batman franchise. However, she doesn’t want to join the DC universe in the way that fans have been suggesting so far.

Stewart spoke to Variety to promote her upcoming movie Spencer, but she spared a moment to discuss her former Twilight co-star’s new project, The Batman. Her interviewer pointed out that fans have been speculating online about how Stewart could get into the franchise for a Twilight reunion, and some have even suggested that she could play a new version of The Joker. Stewart was enthusiastic about the idea, but wanted to take it even further, saying: “Let’s do something new.”

“I love the energy behind that,” she continued. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Of course, there’s no shortage of freaky, scary characters in the Batman mythos, though the Joker is the cream of the crop. Stewart did clarify that this was not a “definitive no” to the idea, “but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Stewart was likely referring to the long list of acclaimed Joker performances over the last few decades, from Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger to Joaquin Phoenix, not to mention animated performances like Mark Hamill. Stewart does not have a role in The Batman, but fans have been daydreaming about seeing her cast in a theoretical sequel down the road, feeling that it would be the perfect franchise for her to finally reunite with Pattinson on screen.

Stewart played Bella, the main character in the Twilight franchise, while Pattinson played Edward, her vampire love interest. The duo have both grown into their celebrity considerably in the years since that series ended, but they have never completely separated themselves from its legacy. Both have established themselves as more art-house actors, however, and if they were back on screen together, fans agree that “freaky, scary” should be the vibe. Until then, fans will have to enjoy what they can get. The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Spencer comes much sooner on Nov. 5, 2021.