Kristen Stewart Spotted in Robert Pattinson’s Shirt and Fans Can’t Deal

Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson made headlines when they split back in 2012. The Twilight couple seemed like a solid gold item at the time, but cheating allegations, paparazzi photos, and some tweets by the current president led to the breakup.

Both Stewart and Pattinson to be in great places now, but Stewart was spotted wearing a Beastie Boys shirt back at the tail end of 2018 that gave journalist Evan Ross Katz some pause. He investigated a bit and reportedly found that the shirt was actually one of Pattinson’s from way back. As he posted on Instagram earlier this week, a side-by-side comparison shows the shirt that Stewart is sporting happens to be the same or an exact replica that Pattinson wore in the past.

“I like to imagine Ms. Stewart getting custody of this t-shirt after her breakup with Mr. Pattinson in 2012, immediately cutting it into this here crop top. A sensible crop for a relatable sentiment,” Katz wrote on Instagram.

Some apparently weren’t sold that it was Pattinson’s shirt. Many put on their detective hats and got out their spyglasses to compare the two shirts, noting that Stewart’s seems to have longer sleeves than Pattinson — not taking into account their height and size differences.

Obviously, spotting Stewart wearing this shirt and the connection to Pattinson gives many fans an opportunity to pine for the couple to get back together. It has been seven years since the couple called it quits, but fans are still holding the candle.

“Robsten’s love story is better than Twilight because it involves T-shirt,” a fan commented at Comments By Celebs according to Hollywood Life.

“Ooo Robsten, my childhood memories..,” another added alongside some crying joyful emojis.

While it doesn’t seem like there is much more other than Stewart wearing a cool shirt she got from a past relationship, a pretty common occurrence if you’ve ever been through an emotional breakup, fans still have hope.

There is also hope that the two can be friends despite the high-profile controversy that brought their relationship to an end back in 2012. The two were spotted out together last summer, attending an event in Los Angeles and sparking rumors that they were getting back together romantically.

These rumors were shot down quickly online, but Pattinson did have plenty of nice words for his ex and their work together according to a recent USA Today interview. He even referenced his “warm memories” for the time.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense. People come up (to me) and just have very fond memories of it,” Pattinson tells the outlet. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.”