Kristen Bell and Husband Dax Shepard Reveal Their Biggest Celebrity Crushes

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, but even they aren’t immune from having celebrity crushes. The Armchair Expert podcast host confessed during Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that while he’s always got a special place on his list for Brad Pitt, Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has taken the top spot.

“I’m embarrassed to say, I did what these men do-I got a younger model,” Shepard joked to host Ellen DeGeneres. “I watched this Drive to Survive thing on Netflix…And then I became obsessed with Formula One and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast and then he and I kinda hit it off. Then, I pushed hard, got a phone number and we’ve just really been building this thing that’s culminated in us seeing the world together, really.”

Sharing some of the adorable videos and photos from their friendship, including one of the two wearing matching overalls, Shepard admitted to being smitten in their budding friendship, and Bell said she “fully” supports the bromance. “They’re so cute,” she added. The Ranch star also shared a video tubing in Austin, Texas with Riccardo, in which he jumped off a bridge into the river.

“I thought he was so impressed because he’s a Formula One driver telling me to be more careful. It was a real feather in the cap,” Shepard said of the moment. “And then I have since realized he’s just worried because I’m old as hell. I’m 46, I could be his father. He wasn’t worried it was too shallow. He just thought I might break something.”

As for The Good Place star, she revealed her top three celebrity crushes during a game DeGeneres called the “5 Second Rule.” On the list was included Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Law & Order star Vincent D’Onofrio and Grammy-award winner T.I.