Dax Shepard Shares Sweet Snap With Kristen Bell That Shows off Their Huge Height Difference

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are transparent about big things and small things In their marriage, and one of Shepard’s latest Instagram posts points out one hilarious difference: their heights. A noted gear head, Shepard recently attended a Formula 1 race, and shared some photos from the event, including one where he is kissing “the cutest Little Gal” Bell. In the photo, the 6’2″ Shepard is bent over kissing the 5’1″ Bell’s cheek, and the Veronica Mars actress is still up on her tippy toes to meet him.

Bell recently opened up about a gross but romantic moment that the parents shared together. She explained that Shepard didn’t hesitate to help when The Good Place actress was suffering from a clogged breast duct. The mother-of-two got candid while talking with actress Katie Lowes about mastitis during her Momsplaining segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, looking back on a conversation they had in 2018 about the painful infection of breast tissue stemming from a clogged milk duct.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I said to my husband, ‘I just need you to suck this out,’” Bell said of Shepard in the old footage. “We could talk about it. We could be weird about it or you could just go ahead and nurse.” The Ranch actor “was pulling out and spitting into this cup,” Bell recalled. “I’ve never been more in love.”

The parents have also devised an “ingenious” way to approach the topic of sex with daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8. In a new episode of the actor’s Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard revealed that when it came time to have the talk with their girls, Bell told them, “The woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina.”

“Right away it’s like, you’re in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina,” he said. “Not the man puts his penis in your vagina.” Shepard said the “subtle” change in languaging was supposed to send the message to his daughter that they are in control of any sexual encounter they have in the future. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re going to make,’” he reflected.

The father of two continued that while he doesn’t want his daughters to have sex to “get approval” from someone, he does want them to embrace a healthy sex drive. “But if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity!” he explained. “It remains my favorite activity. I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti-that activity. I am anti-getting esteemed from that activity but that’s it for me.”