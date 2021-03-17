Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Expand Their Family With New Addition

✖

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have an adorable new member of the family! The Good Place actress, 40, announced Tuesday that she and her husband, 46, adopted a rescue dog named Whiskey who had quickly found his place in their family. The scruffy three-legged pup had quite the ordeal before coming to live the good life with his new family, Bell explained in the caption of a gallery of photos with her new fluffy pal.

"Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway?" she wrote of Whiskey's past. The Veronica Mars actress added that Shepard, their two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6, and dog Frank have all come together as one big family. "He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him," she continued. "No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home."

Bell's famous friends were quick to weigh in on her new pooch. "So cute," Zooey Deschanel wrote, as Lucy Hale added, "I love himmmm," and Yvette Nicole Brown commented, "Pure perfection!" Some of the Frozen star's fans sent Whiskey their well-wishes as well, with one person commenting, "My gosh I love you!!! He is so precious," and another adding, "He is absolutely adorable!! love that you rescue/adopt!!"

Bell and Shepard may be teaming up for puppy duty, but they're also teaming up for NBC's new game show, Family Game Fight, which they will co-host and compete against each other in. The network announced the new show earlier this month, and Bell revealed that the two have long been game night fans, even spending one of their early dates on a very special game night with friends.

"He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he's a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I'm so excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with my best friend," Bell said in a statement. Shepard added at the time of the announcement, "Kristen is my favorite human to work with. She's the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I've ever had. She's also incredibly fun to look at."