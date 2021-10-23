Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Flaunt Bad Romance Without Irony in ‘Sid and Nancy’ Costumes

Halloween came early for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The newly engaged couple decided to dress up early. The two dressed up as iconic Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen and set the internet ablaze. “Throw away the key,” Barker captioned a photo of the two. “Till death do us part,” Kardashian captioned her series of images.

Sid Vicious, whose real name is Simon John Ritchie, was a member of the band Sex Pistols. Nancy was his girlfriend. Nancy died of a stabbing in 1978. Sid was a suspect in her murder. She died of an overdose in 1979.

The Blink-182 drummer donned a Black ensemble from head-to-toe as he held a cigarette for an accessory. Kourtney also spotted a black outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian clam rocked a mesh short-sleeve top with a matching bra underneath. The Poosh founder topped it off with a blonde wig, which was styled by Glen Coco. Tonya Brewer is responsible for her makeup.

The couple even rocked handcuffs from Enfants Riches Déprimés to re-create their looks from the 1986 feature film based on their love story, Sid and Nancy. A source tells E! News that the couple’s looks were captured backstage at Barker’s Halloween House of Horrors show with NoCap.

Kardashian is a huge Halloween fan. On Oct. 1, she teamed up with her youngest sister Kylie Jenner to show off some of her holiday decor. Recently, Travis and Kardashian spent time at Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm in celebration of Halloween.

“Tis the season,” Kardashian wrote online at the beginning of the month. A source says Kardashian is in pure bliss. “Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It’s very different than her other relationships and all positive,” a source previously told the media outlet. “It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved.” Before dating, the two were friends for over a decade.