Kourtney Kardashian Makes Name Change Official After Pregnancy Announcement

Kourtney Kardashian has decided to reveal her new full name to the world. After marrying Travis Barker last year, the 44-year-old Kardashians star added Barker to her last name on social media and has since made that new name more official by adding it to her driver's license. In a June 29 Instagram post, Kourtney revealed the news by captioning it, "Say my name." The caption accompanied a picture of a printed license inscribed with "Kourtney Kardashian Barker" underneath a portrait of the reality star herself. She also went on to explain why she chose to keep Kardashian as her middle name, writing "in case you didn't know" over a definition of the practice in a comment accompanying her explanation. "It's long been tradition for the bride to take her husband's last name," the note read, "and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her 'maiden name') as her middle name. Her husband's last name then becomes her new last name." Travis also shared Kourtney's post with his fans, adding the post to his own Story and writing, "My wife," next to a black heart as a tribute to her.

Kourtney's name change follows the announcement that she and the musician are expecting their first child. In mid-June, the couple announced their news of a pregnancy at a concert with a tribute to Blink 182's "All the Small Things" music video, and since then, they have revealed quite a bit about the couple and their expanding family. During a music-themed sex reveal party, the couple announced that they were expecting a boy after Travis drummed in front of a canon as blue confetti shot out of it. And as for where they are on their name search, the couple has not revealed anything yet. With a wink emoji, Travis commented on Kourtney's June 29 post about her new maternity photos, "I already know his name."

In the blended Kardashian-Barker family, this will be the seventh child to be born. Currently, Kourtney is raising three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8. Travis is the father of Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Kourtney and Travis have been open about their desire to grow their blended family, sharing how they struggled with IVF and the emotional toll it took on the couple. "We are officially done with IVF," proclaimed Kourtney Kardashian in a confessional segment on the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."