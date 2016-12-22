Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Share the First Photo of Their Baby Girl Bianka

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant are sharing the first photo of their third child baby Bianka.

The NBA legend posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!…#BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel. Bianka Bella Bryant. December 5, 2016. 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches.”

Vanessa added, “Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!”

Baby Bianka joins her older siblings Natalia Diamante and Gianna Maria-Onore.

The news of the little one was announced on Instagram in July after Kobe retired from the NBA in April.

An adorable new addition indeed! Congrats on their little bundle of joy!

Just finished celebrating my 20 year career. It’s a blessing to now celebrate 15 years of marriage today! I love you mama per sempre #15yranniversary A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Apr 18, 2016 at 10:46pm PDT

