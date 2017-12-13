‘Fargo’ Stars Kirsten Dunst and Fiance Jesse Plemons Expecting First Child

Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons are reportedly expecting their first child together, a source told Us Weekly.

The two actors met while playing a married couple on FX’s Fargo and began dating in 2016. The couple is reportedly set to marry in Austin next spring.

In June, Dunst spoke to Marie Claire UK about her desire to start a family, explaining that the birth of her goddaughter acted as a bit of a catalyst, and that “it’s time to have babies and chill.”

“I put her to bed last night, and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want,” she said.

As far as her wedding, Dunst is planning an intimate and understated event, discussing her ideal nuptials with In Style UK in 2016.

“Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family,” she said. “I’ll treat it like it would be my fortieth birthday.”

Dunst has tapped her friends, Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, to design her gown.

“I can’t imagine not doing it,” Kate told Us at the Woodshock premiere in L.A. in September, though Laura added that they hadn’t started working on the dress yet.

“We hopefully will get inspiration and figure it out,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Nicholas Hunt