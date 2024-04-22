Kimberly J. Brown Marries 'Halloweentown' Co-Star Daniel Kountz

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are married. The couple, who met while filming the 2001 Disney Channel movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, tied the knot on Friday at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California. Brown and Kountz shared moments from the "day of [their] dreams" on Instagram following the celebration, revealing they were even able to include their beloved dog in the nuptials.

"'This Will Be...An Everlasting Love...' Mr. & Mrs. Kountz Est. 4.19.24," the couple wrote alongside a joint post. "We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below-we will be forever grateful for all their hard work! A huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love. More to come...."

Another black and white photo of the couple smiling and holding hands on their wedding day was captioned simply, "Current mood," alongside a red heart.

Brown and Kountz told PEOPLE that the wedding was a "dream come true," with the happy bride adding, "We are so grateful that our family and friends came, and some of them traveled farther than others. It was just a fun celebration day and kind of surreal having all of our family members in one place like that, meeting each other, hanging out, laughing." Celebrities in attendance included actress Lacey Chabert, who served as a bridesmaid, as well as Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Jones, Missi Pyle, Amy Davidson and Halloweentown actress Judith Hoag.

Brown and Kountz may have met while filming Halloweentown II, but they only started having romantic interest in one another years later. While the two former co-stars had kept in touch over social media throughout the years, they reconnected in 2016 when Brown reached out to Kountz to possibly collaborate with him for her YouTube channel. "So I reached out to him, and we worked on the [comedy] sketches but also started catching feelings, I guess, as the kids say," Brown told PEOPLE.

Kountz previously recalled his first impression upon reuniting with Brown to E! News. "I know it took me by surprise. I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well, hello there, it's been a while, hi!' So it was pretty much just right away, I was like, 'Damn, girl,'" Kountz said in 2021. "If it wasn't for the movie, we never would have met each other and reconnected later, and we wouldn't be sitting here now, and she's a pretty awesome lady. It just ended up working out really well, but it is funny to think, wow, that was 20 years ago and so much life happened in between us reconnecting and everything."