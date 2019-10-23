‘Halloweentown’s Marnie Piper Has Transformed over the Years: Photos of Star Kimberly J. Brown

Halloweentown debuted on the Disney Channel in 1998, catapulting its star Kimberly J. Brown, who played Marnie Piper, to stardom. Prior to staring in the beloved TV Movie franchice, Brown appeared in series such as The Baby-Sitters Club and Unhappily Ever After. Many will also be familiar with her work on Guiding Light, where she played Marah Lewis for more than a decade.

In recent years, Brown has transformed quite a bit, but seems to have maintianed the same warm smile and bright eyes that drew in fans to Halloweentown more than two decades ago.

‘Halloweentown’ (1998)

Starring alongside Brown in Halloweentown, was Emily Roeske and Joey Zimmerman, who payed her siblings.

The trio was also joined by Phillip Van Dyke, Judith Hoag and Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds.

‘Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge’ (2001)

Following the massive success of Halloweentown, Disney got started on a sequel, titled Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge.

The movie debuted in 2001, and brought back all the original members of the Piper/Cromwell family, but added actor Daniel Kountz as Kal, the Son of Kalabar.

‘Halloweentown High’ (2004)

In 2004, Disney dropped Halloweentown High, the third film in the franchise.

Agian, the main cast returned, but this time fans were also treated to a young Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story).

2005

In 2006, Disney premiered the final Halloweentown movie, Return to Halloweentown.

This film, however, is the only one to not feature Brown as Marnie. Actress Sara Paxton stepped into the role this time in place of the former series star.

2011

During her time in the Halloweentown movies, Brown also appeared in other films, such as Tumbleweeds, Quints and Bringing Down the House.

She also appeared in TV series’ like Touched by an Angel, Two of a Kind, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

2014

Brown also starred in Rose Red, a TV horror/drama scripted by none other than horror icon Stephen King.

After ending her term as Marnie, Brown went on to appear in high profile films like Be Cool and Big Bad Wolf.

2016

In 2013, Brown took on the role of Shana Taylor in AMC’s Low Winter Sun.

That series also starred Mark Strong, Lennie James, James Ransone, Sprague Grayden, Athena Karkanis, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, David Costabile and Billy Lush.

2019

More recenbtly, Brown appeared in an episode of the TV miniseries Mondays, as well as the short film Wrong Side of 25.

She is also reportedly in a new film titled Abducted?, which is said to be in pre-production.