Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reunite on 12th Anniversary Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continue to spend a lot of time with each other despite going through a supposedly inevitable divorce. But according to TMZ, the couple looked set for fun and without any knives out for each other to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The RHOA alum posted snaps of the entire night to her Instagram page. The couple took in Morgan Wallen's concert in Atlanta, followed by a romantic Italian meal in Smyrna, GA with just the couple.

They had crispy breads, lofty dishes, and sweet desserts to help set the tone As TMZ calls it, it is a little mini-buffet of tantalizing treats. And the couple didn't lead on about anything else going on in their lives. No real estate trouble, no foreclosures, no divorce and no personal problems. Just a celebratory night out to fill them to the brim.

Before their anniversary, the RHOA couple had been faced with a cavalcade of relationship calamities. This includes a lofty credit card bill that reached high above the $200,000 range, with a defaulted home equity line helping to bump up that total a bit.

There has also been plenty of battle on a personal level between the two. Zolciak has called the police on her husband, noting that she didn't feel safe at home. Officers came to the home for the check and told the couple to sleep in separate rooms.

Zolciak also just came out and said the second divorce filing should be thrown out because she and Biermann are still using all of the couple benefits of a married pair. Zolciak told the court that she and her former NFL player husband have had multiple "rendevous" where they have had sex "repeatedly." Biermann said those meet-ups don't matter and he's "steadfast in his desire to divorce."

But now they're on a good moment as a couple again and might once again working to get on track. "They've been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off," a source shared about the first canceled divorce.