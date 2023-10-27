Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Pay Lofty Sum in Credit Card Lawsuit

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have run into even more financial troubles, as they have been ordered to pay roughly $230,000 to a bank that has sued them for their debts. The estranged couple has been ordered by a Georgia court to pay Simmons Bank over $230,000 after they defaulted on a home equity line of credit, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

According to the outlet, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL star owe a total of $ 231,031.61, which includes $178.51 in interest, $2,071.57 in foreclosure fees, and $1,945.31 in attorney's fees. The bank filed its lawsuit against Biermann, 38, and Zolciak, 55, three months ago.

In recent months, the couple has experienced significant financial difficulties as they deal with their divorce. Following Zolciak's failure to pay her credit card bill in September 2022, Saks/Capital One sued the pair for more than $150,000 in unpaid fees in August. A report in May disclosed that the stars owed the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties dating back to 2013, 2017, and 2018.

Then, Beermann reported to police that month that his estranged wife gambled away over $1.5 million during their 11-year-long marriage. Target also sued the couple in June for failing to pay off their $2,482.24 balance. In recent months, however, they were granted the right to sell off their $6 million Georgia home, which had been facing foreclosure.

It is not clear if the pair will be able to relieve themselves of some financial stress if the property sells for their high asking price, but that is what the couple informed the judge. Biermann asked a judge to allow them to sell their estate so that they could repay "significant debt."

Thanks to the magistrate's acceptance of his plea, the estranged couple may no longer live together. Due to the numerous explosive fights they have had since splitting up, the judge decided the couple would benefit from having designated areas in their home.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Biermann was given exclusive use of the house's master bedroom. While he and Zolciak share the common areas, they need permission to enter the other's allocated space. The court order stipulated that the couple must "behave civilly" toward each other, especially regarding their four minor children, over whom they are currently fighting over custody. In May 2023, Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann. A brief reconciliation was followed by a second divorce filing by Biermann just three months later.