Rumors of Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West Have Surfaced Again

Another report has surfaced claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the verge of a divorce.

The latest of numerous reports over the years comes from Life & Style, who have a source alleging Kardashian is about to file for divorce and “she is ready to move on with her life.”

The sources cited in the report attribute the alleged impending end of their three-year marriage to West’s erratic mental issues. He’s allegedly paranoid and spends all of his time in a recording studio.

“Kanye thinks he’s being spied on,” one source said. “Kanye will go days without talking to her. He’s hot and he’s cold. Even their sex life isn’t what it used to be….They recently had a blowout fight about him spending all his time in the recording studio. There are days she doesn’t even see him, and he’s not out of the country or even the state — he’s in LA!”

West’s mental health issues allegedly have been hard to manage. Kardashian has participated in therapy sessions and talked with West’s doctors about helping her husband, but nothing has helped.

“[Kim] feels like she’s tried everything,” a source said. “She’s tired and she’s done with this marriage. Kanye makes it very difficult for her. She loves being a mother, but she wants it all, and Kanye can’t give that to her…The last thing she wants is to become this rich, lonely, unhappy housewife, and that’s where her life is headed. Kim definitely wants out of the marriage.”

The reports lost a bit of credibility not long after they were published on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Kardashian and West were seen out together on a date night. Kardashian shared a photo of the couple, who are expecting a child together via a surrogate, out on the town.