Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Getting Intimate Again After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly not only made up, but are back in their honeymoon phase in the bedroom.

Thompson was caught on camera cheating on Kardashian just two days before she gave birth to their daughter back in April. For several weeks, it was unclear whether she would forgive his infidelity. Eventually, Kardashian’s silence and her continued presence in Cleveland, Ohio seemed to indicate that she was sticking it out with her boyfriend.

Now, the two are reportedly getting intimate again — sometimes multiple times per day. A source close to Kardashian spoke to Hollywood Life, saying that the strained couple has somehow gotten a second wind.

“Khloe’s working out twice a day right now to get her summer body right and tight,” the insider said. “But she’s got a secret weapon that doesn’t involve the gym. She’s been joking that her favorite workout is sex. Since Tristan has been off season, he and Khloe have been spending nights together again, and when the baby is asleep, it is time for sex.”

Kardashian is known for her passion in the gym. She authored a book on fitness called Strong Looks Better Naked, and she has posted recently about her long trek back to her pre-pregnancy body on her blog. She didn’t mention that Thompson is serving as her workout partner.

“They have been doing it sometimes two or three times a day, and the pounds are shedding off,” the source revealed. “Khloe loves it, and Tristan does, too. Khloe says they have acrobatic sex, and she’s convinced all their wild sex is doing wonders for her body.”

In Kardashian’s last blog post, her trainer mentioned that they would be heading to Los Angeles soon. Many took this as a small hint that she would be leaving Thompson for a while, but another insider told Life & Style that Thompson will be going with her and their daughter, True Thompson. However, they said that the couple still hasn’t been living together in Cleveland, and they will be staying in separate homes in L.A. as well.

“They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart,” they verified. “They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument.”

This isn’t necessarily at odds with the reports about the couple’s sex life. After the NBA Finals, a source told Hollywood Life that all of Thompson’s energy went into his nightly visits with Kardashian.

“She’s bought of copy of Karmasutra– 245 Karmasutra Positions With Pictures, and she’s determined to try out all of them with Tristan, a different position each night,” they said. “Khloe’s has also splashed some serious cash on a ton of new sex toys and hot lingerie. She’s in full femme fatale mode. Tristan is in seventh heaven right now.”