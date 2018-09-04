Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Discussing Engagement

It has been a rough year for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but the couple is now reportedly considering marriage in their near future.

Thompson and Kardashian have been back on good terms lately, jetting off to private vacations and heading out on date nights when they’re not busy with their baby daughter, True. Now, sources close to the couple have told Us Weekly that Thompson and Kardashian are inching closer to tying the knot.

“Khloé and Tristan are doing better than anyone could have expected,” the insider reported.

Despite his past indiscretions, Thompson is reportedly putting all of his effort into salvaging the family, and has convinced at least one person that he has changed for good.

“Tristan has promised Khloé he will never betray her again,” the source said. “She believes him.”

In April, Thompson was caught on camera with another woman. He was in New York with the Cleveland Cavaliers, preparing for a high-stakes game, while Kardashian was back in Cleveland, where she had moved just for him, preparing to give birth.

Those on the scene photographed Thompson kissing a girl at a nightclub in the city. Hours later, paparazzi saw him entering his hotel with her, and then a few hours after that, she was spotted leaving alone.

Less than 48 hours after the whole scandal broke, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter. Many thought that Thompson ahd done irreparable damage to his relationship, but sources say that True has been his saving grace in many ways.

“He has been a great dad to her,” the insider said. On top of that, Thompson has a second chance with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, none of whom want to see True grow up without a father.

Still, the reconciliation has apparently gone beyond cordial, as Us Weekly‘s sources say a ring could be on the way. Thompson has somehow turned the summer around for his new family. He and Kardashian jetted off to an idyllic vacation in Mexico last month, along with Kendall Jenner and her new rumored boyfriend, Australian basketball player Ben Simmons.

Just last week, they headed out again. This time, Kardashian posted an Instagram Story showing herself and Thompson on a private plane with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“Family vacay,” Thompson said in a sing-song voice in one video. Despite his mistakes and the harsh criticisms from Kris, Kim Kardashian and others, it sounds like Thompson could soon be a real member of the family.