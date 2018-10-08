Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are ‘Not in the Best Place’ Due to Cheating Concerns

Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s relationship is allegedly on the rocks due the lasting effects of Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, who was caught on camera with multiple women during Kardashian’s pregnancy, has apparently not been able to rebuild the trust between he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality. This is said to explain why Kardashian halted her plans to move herself and the couple’s daughter, True, to Cleveland, Ohio.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Khloé had everything planned to leave for Cleveland early last week, and decided not to go,” an anonymous source told E! News. “She doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go.”

The sourced continued, “Khloé has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan. Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloé wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it’s definitely caused a rift. Khloé thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.”

A second source backed up the claims, saying the new mom is still “struggling with trusting him (Tristan) to be on his own around other women when she isn’t there.” He or she also noted that part of the reason Kardashian cannot move past the infidelity is her family. Her famous siblings and mom have tried to back up Khloé’s decision, but they still have concerns that Thompson will fall back into old habits.

“In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan’s infidelity, Khloe is continuing to struggle with her family’s thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven’t forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloe’s decision to be with him,” the additional source said. “Everyone in the family ultimately wants what’s best for True, but they’re wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloe.”

Out of all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, apparently her sister Kourtney is most open to the pair reconciling when compared to the others, including their sister Kim and mother Kris Jenner.

“(Kourtney) has been the most open-minded about Khloe and Tristan reconciling,” the source said.

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have responded to E! News‘ report.

Photo Credit: E!