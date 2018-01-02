Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome 2018 With a Kiss

Khloé Kardashian is ready for the new year!

The reality personality used Instagram Monday to share her first post of 2018, marking the occasion with a snap of herself smooching boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Day 1 of 2018,” Kardashian captioned the loved-up shot.

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Kardashian and Thompson are gearing up for a big year, as the couple is set to welcome their first child together in just a few months. Kardashian recently shared on social media that she is nearly through her second trimester, tweeting on Dec. 25 that she would be six months pregnant next week.

To close out 2017, the mom-to-be posted an Instagram collage featuring her top nine photos, which include several shots of herself and Thompson as well as her pregnancy announcement. Alongside the snaps, Kardashian included an inspiring caption wishing fans the best in the new year and sharing her own feelings about the coming 12 months.

“I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!!” she wrote. “Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I’m thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I’m trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don’t dwell on your past too deeply. Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!”

