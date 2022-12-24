Maralee Nichols Shares Photo of Her And Tristan Thompson's Son After Court Ruling

Maralee Nichols received the good news she's been waiting for in her paternity suit against Tristan Thompson. The former boyfriend/baby daddy of Khloé Kardashian. Nichols sued the NBA player in 2021, while he was engaged to Kardashian, alleging he fathered her child. Thompson denied such, with Nichols revealing in court that he offered her money to terminate the pregnancy and threatened to be an absentee father due to his relationship with Kardashian. A paternity test proved he was the father of their son, Theo, despite Thompson's constant denial of their alleged 5-month romance. He is also the father to 4-year-old daughter True, and a 4-month-old son born via surrogate with Kardashian. The reality star revealed during the Season 2 premiere of her family's Hulu reality series that Thompson pressured her into the embryo transfer knowing he was in a paternity scandal that she was unaware of. He is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig, whom he reportedly left for Kardashian when she was pregnant with Prince. Now Nichols is back to posting online.

The 31-year-old Instagram model on Dec. 20 took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and Theo with a colorful scheme as the baby's backdrop. In the shot captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's is wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.

Thompson and Nichols came to a custody and child support arrangement, with Thompson to pay $9,500 per month in child support. Nichols also has primary custody, with Thompson listed as the father on Theo's birth certificate, and Thompson's visitation to be determined at a later date.

For Theo's first birthday, Nichols shared a stunning photo of her holding onto Theo's waist, captioning the pictures: "I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."