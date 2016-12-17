Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s Divorce Has Been Finalized

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom Are Officially Divorced–Inside Their Relationship Today https://t.co/76sXsNTG8q — E! News (@enews) December 17, 2016

Khloe Kardashian is officially going into the new year as a single woman.

Kardashian and her now ex-husband Lamar Odom‘s divorce has officially been finalized after a hospitalization caused by an overdose. The court documents were finalized on December 9th after Kardashian first filed in 2013, withdrew her petition after Odom’s overdose, and then filed again in May.

The pair’s joint company Khlomar will be vanished and have waived spousal support. The 2009 prenup will also be honored as well as Khloe’s last name Lamar.

According to E! News, “They are friends and always will be, but they don’t talk in the same way they used to,” a source told E!. “They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis.”

The two got married back in September 2009 and papers were quickly filed after Lamar’s rehab incident. Khloe is known to be by the NBA star’s side when bad things come his way. When he was hospitalized in Nevada, Khloe dropped everything to be near him.

“Her top priority and main focus is Lamar’s recovery and well-being. Their relationship status comes after that. He needs her right now regardless of anything,” a source told E! about the trying time.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star later decided to put herself first, and end the marriage. “I came to a point in my marriage where I had to make the choice to take care of my own mental and emotional well-being in order to protect myself and my happiness,” she wrote in a newsletter.

“I’m at peace with that decision and do feel like I honored my vows to the very end,” she said. “I feel that I kept the serious vows I made in front of God with every inch of my heart, which is why I am still honoring them today even though my relationship with my ex-husband is in a different place.”