Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Reveals His Wealth Grew Massively Over the Course of Their Marriage

Divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner continue. In her latest filing to the court, obtained by People, Baumgartner's attorney attached financial documents that indicated that, at the time she signed the prenuptial agreement, Costner had a net worth of just over $100 million. Costner's wealth, however, has increased significantly since then, according to a footnote in that document, stating that "although we have not completed formal discovery, we believe that Mr. Costner's net worth is in excess of $400,000,000 and his own forensic determined that his 2022 cash available for support was in excess of $24,000,000." Costner's increased net worth should not have any impact on the terms of the prenuptial agreement, according to lawyer Marilyn B. Chinitz, who spoke with the outlet. "Yes, there's something fundamentally unfair about the fact that she doesn't get much more, and his assets have grown exponentially for whatever reason. But that's the bargain you struck," Chinitz explained.

Despite this, she recognized that Baumgartner's legal strategy could be successful. "If she's asking the court to award her more support because the amount that is provided in the agreement is unconscionable — given the fact that her assets are going to be diminished as compared to his — the court can actually say yes, we're going to sever that provision in the agreement," she said. "And we're going to look at the issue of support, how much you need, what would sustain your lifestyle somewhat consistent with the way you and your children have lived." According to Baumgartner's filings, she also requested a monthly payment of $175,057 for child support, which would be an increase of $46K from the $129K she currently receives on a monthly basis.

The document states, "Forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month). Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month." Additionally, "Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties' three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin's substantial earnings and wealth." Currently, Baumgartner continues to challenge her prenuptial agreement, specifically the "spousal support limitation," which her lawyers claim was "unconscionable at the time of enforcement." In the event of divorce, the prenup guarantees a payout of $1.5 million, but People notes if challenged, it could be threatened.