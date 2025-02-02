Kevin Costner Reportedly Feeling ‘Sucker Punched’ By Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner’s Engagement

After reports that Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is engaged, the Yellowstone star, 70, is allegedly not feeling good about it. The two filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in February 2024, and PEOPLE exclusively reported Baumgartner’s engagement to financier Josh Connor just days ago after first being spotted together in Hawaii in July 2023.

While many people were happy about the engagement, Costner is not liking it. “Kevin said he felt sucker-punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal,” a source told Daily Mail. “He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like betrayal even after all this time. He just celebrated his birthday, thank God they waited at least a week to make the announcement.”

“Kevin will do what he always does and that’s focus on his kids and his work,” the source continued. “He’s premiering Horizon 2 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, his docuseries is coming out soon, and he’s got his music and, of course, his best friend Bobby. Thank god for that dog, he’s been there with Kevin through it all, bringing him and the kids so much joy. Kevin was bragging about Bobby being on the cover of Dogue Magazine and how he’s a celebrity in his own right. As far as dating, Kevin said it’s just not a priority right now. He said he’s not opposed to it, and if it happens, it happens.”

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot in 2004 after dating for four years. They share two sons, born in 2007 and 2009, and a daughter, born in 2010. Costner was also previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, and they share three kids, two daughters and a son. He is also the father of another son, born in 1996, whom he shares with ex Bridget Rooney.

As for Baumgartner and Connor, a source told PEOPLE in December 2024, “Christine and Josh’s relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation. They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship. They’re so in love. It’s been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine.”