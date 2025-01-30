Kevin Costner to Star in New TV Show ‘Yellowstone to Yosemite’

Kevin Costner is coming out with a new show. Deadline reports that the Yellowstone actor will be hosting a three-part limited series Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner, which will premiere on Fox Nation on Feb. 8. The series will see Costner tracing the 1903 Yosemite expedition of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir and “explore the region’s Indigenous American legacy, Yosemite’s history, and how the Roosevelt-Muir expedition bolstered the National Park system and led to the creation of national forests and protection of 230 million acres of land.”

“Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements — it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds,” Costner said in a statement. “It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good, and, most importantly, it all really happened.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Costner serves as an executive producer on Yellowstone to Yosemite, which is developed by his Territory Films with Warm Springs Production. His producing partner, Rod Lake, is also an executive producer alongside Marc Pierce for Warm Springs Productions. The actor previously hosted and executive produced Yellowstone: One-Fifty in 2022, in which he explored Yellowstone National Park on its 150th anniversary.

Yellowstone to Yosemite comes on the heels of Yellowstone’s series finale, which aired in December on Paramount Network. The series ended after five seasons and 53 episodes. Kevin Costner starred as John Dutton III until the first half of Season 5. Costner did not return for the second half of the final season, despite him reportedly wanting to return after initially wanting to step away.

Yellowstone to Yosemite is exclusive to just Fox Nation and will not be streaming anywhere else. Yellowstone: One-Fifty is also available on Fox Nation. The new documentary premieres on Fox Nation on Feb. 8, with new episodes airing weekly. Even though Costner did not return for Yellowstone’s final batch of episodes, it seems like he still can’t get away from Yellowstone, and it will be fun to watch. Even if he’s not John Dutton anymore. Meanwhile, most episodes of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock, aside from the final episodes which should be coming in the near future.