Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Engaged After Divorce

Kevin Costner’s ex is getting married again. Just 18 months after their split, the Oscar winner’s ex of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, is newly engaged. The Yellowstone star and Baumgartner share three children together. PEOPLE exclusively reports Baumgartner is set to walk down the aisle to financier, Josh Conner. The proposal happened during a romantic dinner for two on the beach in Santa Barbra.

“It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee,” a source close to the couple tells the outlet. The proposal happened on Jan. 26.

After a contentious divorce from Costner, Baumgartner’s friends are reportedly supportive of her romance with Conner. “They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together,” the source adds, noting no one in their circle were surprised by the proposal.

In Dec. 2024, a source told PEOPLE, “Christine and Josh’s relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation. They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship. They’re so in love. It’s been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine.”

The two were first photographed together in Hawaii during a romantic getaway in July 2023. A friend confirmed they were dating in January 2024. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023. Costner was reportedly blindsided, but Baumgartner’s side says they split months before the news went public.

During the divorce, Costner fought to have the prenup upheld, despite Baumgartner’s opposition. He accused her of wanting to continue living a lavish lifestyle off of his hard work. Their divorce was finalized in Feb. 2024.

Costner has since been linked to singer Jewel. But he insists he’s just friends with the singer.