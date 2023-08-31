Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Baumgartner Firing Back and Forth Over Alleged Boyfriend

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are reportedly in court firing back and forth at each other over a couple of hot-button issues. One issue between the two is the amount of child support that Costner will be ordered to pay Baumgartner, per TMZ. The other problem they seem to have is over Baumgartner's alleged boyfriend.

TMZ reports that Costner called Baumgarnter's case a "relentless jihad," and added that he believes her "boyfriend" — whom sources say he believes to be old family friend Josh Connor — gave her thousands of dollars. However, both Baumgartner and Connor have denied that they are in a relationship. Ultimately, Costner is fighting to pay less in child support due to alleging that Baumgartner has added in financial expenses that he doesn't believe are valid, such as plastic surgery costs. He stated that she has carried out "baseless character attacks" on him, and added, "She has no plans to seek employment or engage in any income-generating activity."

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner, 68, earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. PEOPLE previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which is apparently referenced due to potential issues of spousal support, properties, and legal fees. Costner and Baumgartner had been together for 18 years, marrying in 2004.

Radar later reported that Baumgartner and Connor were spotted walking down the beach together in Hawaii. Baumgartner had been vacationing in the Aloha State amidst her divorce from Costner. After speculation arose that Baumgartner and Connor were romantically linked, Connor's 79-year-old mother, Susan, told Radar that this is untrue.

"That's such horrible gossip," she said. "They are family friends." She asserted, "So, all this nonsense is really hurtful. It is really hurtful." Radar went on to note that Connor finalized his own divorce, from his ex-wife Patricia Pan, in January. However, despite the circumstances, Susan clarified that the two were only together because their 13-year-old daughters are friends. "His daughter Abbey has been best friends with Grace Costner since first grade!" she told Radar.

The initial reports seemed to have a big impact on Costner. "Kevin doesn't know what to think or who to trust," a source said of the rumors that Connor and Baumgartner were dating. "He's sick over it." Another insider states that the Yellowstone actor felt it was a "huge slap in the face" that the two had allegedly been seeing one another.

"Kevin's stunned that Josh, who he's known for years and considers a good friend, would go on vacation with Christine," the source added. "He's being told there's nothing going on, that they're strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. And even if that's true and Josh is offering Christine a shoulder to lean on, Kevin still feels incredibly betrayed."