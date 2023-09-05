Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Rental Home Amid Divorce

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner's estranged wife, has reportedly moved into a luxury rental home amid their divorce. According to The Daily Mail, Baumgartner moved into a new rental home in Montecito, California over the weekend. The Santa Barbara County rental property costs $40,000 per month, but Baumgartner is apparently not happy about it.

During a recent child support hearing, Baumgartner reportedly testified that the rental property is not sufficient to provide her children the living arrangements — or "comparable lifestyle" — they are used to at Costner's home. Notably, during the hearing, the court reduced Costner's child-support payments from $129,000 to $63,209, though Baumgartner had been fighting for an increase. The change seems to be due to Costner explaining that income from his Paramount Network series, Yellowstone, should not be included in the child support since he is done with the show.

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner, 68, earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. PEOPLE previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which is apparently referenced due to potential issues of spousal support, properties and legal fees. Costner and Baumgartner were married for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004.

In addition to battling over living situations and child support, Costner and Baumgartner have also been at odds over rumors she has a new boyfriend already. TMZ previously reported that Costner referred to Baumgarnter's legal case as a "relentless jihad," and added that he believes her "boyfriend" — whom sources say he believes to be old family friend Josh Connor — gave her thousands of dollars. However, both Baumgartner and Connor have denied that they are in a relationship.

Previously, Radar reported that Baumgartner and Connor were spotted walking down the beach together in Hawaii. Baumgartner had been vacationing in the Aloha State amidst her divorce from Costner. After speculation arose that Baumgartner and Connor were romantically linked, Connor's 79-year-old mother, Susan, told Radar that this was untrue.

"That's such horrible gossip," she said. "They are family friends." She asserted, "So, all this nonsense is really hurtful. It is really hurtful." Radar went on to note that Connor finalized his own divorce, from his ex-wife Patricia Pan, in January. However, despite the circumstances, Susan clarified that the two were only together because their 13-year-old daughters were friends. "His daughter Abbey has been best friends with Grace Costner since first grade!" she told Radar.