Kevin Costner's Child Support Payments Get Big Reduction Amid Divorce From Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner will walk away from court the victory according to Friday's ruling by a Santa Barbra judge. According to Entertainment Tonight, Costner agreed to pay his wife $63,209 a month in child support, well below the six-figure sum Christine Baumgartner had been seeking.

Neither side delivered any comments following the decision, but the reactions do give plenty to chew and assume about. Baumgartner reportedly looked "stunned" and left the court with her attorneys without responding to reporter questions. Costner was far more happy on his side, huddling with his lawyers in the courtroom before leaving while flanked by police.

Baumgartner had been seeking upwards of $248,000 per month when the dispute first appeared, which later dropped to $129,000 after a temporary court order. She then went to court last week to request an increase to that sum reaching $161,000 per month. The former couple had slung claims back and forth, with Baumgartner claiming it was important for their children to have a "comparable lifestyle" to their lives before the divorce.

Costner disputed and called her claim that he refused to pay child support at a sufficient level was, "demonstrably false and purposely inflammatory." The judge agreed with Costner on what "reasonable needs" for the kids qualified as, landing on the $63,209 per month.

Costner also revealed some of the behind-the-scenes trouble with Yellowstone and his departure from the show. While the troubles with his marriage did come up in early reports, the bigger issue stems from creative issues between himself and Taylor Sheridan.

"I will always take care of my family, but that number [Baumgartner's child support request] is grossly inflated," Costner said while on the stand. He stressed that his family wants for nothing and enjoys an "incredible life."

Costner's income is a big question, with his Yellowstone exit ensuring his yearly gross will dramatically drop. He is also working on financing, directing, and starring in his western epic Horizon: An American Saga. The film was supposed to be released this year, but will now need to be pushed back due to the divorce, the actor's strike, and his Yellowstone commitments.