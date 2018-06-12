Kendra Wilkinson ‘Done’ Tweeting About Ex Hank Baskett After Social Media Spat

Kendra Wilkinson is keeping her issues with ex Hank Baskett off the internet from now on, for the good of their kids.

After accusing Baskett of filming and blaming her for past infidelities, Wilkinson took to Twitter Wednesday to call off the public feuding. The two are in the middle of what appears to be a fairly amicable divorce after Wilkinson filed the papers in April.

“I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over,” she wrote Wednesday alongside a kissy faced emoji.

She followed up soon after with a NSFW thought about her own mood, writing, “I think i just need some d—.”

After the two announced their split, things appeared to be going OK for the former couple, with the two even reunited for their two children’s sporting events. But Tuesday, things took a dark turn when Wilkinson appeared to livetweet an argument she was having with her estranged husband.

“Why is Hank recording me right now,” Wilkinson wrote. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop.”

The former Kendra on Top star also claimed that Baskett who retired from the NFL in 2011, blamed her for the end of his career as a football player, as well as an alleged infidelity he committed with a model while she was pregnant in 2014.

“He’s blaming me for his football career ending,” she wrote. “He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant. I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

She returned to Twitter on Tuesday to say she initially “felt threatened” by Baskett’s actions.

“I tried so hard,” she wrote. “I did everything by the book and loved and I get s— on. I’m so sorry for [you] all to feel awkward [right] now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day.”

After deleting the tweetstorm, she released a statement to PEOPLE a day later.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank,” Wilkinson wrote. “I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to [you,] and I hope [you] learn to forgive me one day. I loved [you] and was always your number one fan.”

“I was 24 when I got married,” she continued. “Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years, and I’m sorry for making [you] feel the way I did. All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one, but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give [you] more.”

