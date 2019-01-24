Kendra Wilkinson Going on ‘Casual’ Dates With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson

Kendra Wilkinson and Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson are casually dating just nine months after the former Girls Next Door star split from estranged husband Hank Baskett.

“Kendra and Chad have recently been hanging out a lot more and going on super low-profile dates,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the Kendra On Top star “is in a very healthy state” and “really isn’t looking to get into anything too serious right now, she’s still partially recovering from her former situation with Hank.”

The blossoming romance was on full display earlier this week when Wilkinson and Johnson were spotted holding hands while leaving Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles, where they had spent more than an hour together on what is believed to have been one of those “super low-profile dates.”

Wilkinson’s new romance comes just weeks after she had sworn off men, revealing as the clock hit midnight on New Year’s Day that she was not looking for new love in 2019.

“Lookin for a new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah,” she wrote. “This year I’ll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support. Healthy and fit enough to play with my kids and dance in the mirror. Healthy and fit enough to climb the highest mountain with my closest friends!”

She had earlier stated her stance on dating when, in November, she claimed that she had been “dating myself recently.” She added that she had been spending the months since her divorce “getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you. Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline.”

Wilkinson and Baskett had been married for nearly nine years before she filed for divorce in April, though according to the divorce documents, they had split on January 1, 2018.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson said just hours before news broke of the former couple’s split. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett share two children – son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.