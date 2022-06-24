Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Reportedly Break up After 2 Years

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey aren't the only couple to end their romance after a two year love affair, People Magazine reports that supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA pro-Devin Booker have called it quits. Despite such, a reconciliation may occur in the future. A source told Entertainment Tonight the two have differing views on where there relationship is headed. One insider notes that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," while another insider noted to the former pair "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

A separate source told E! News, former home to the Kardashian reality series, that "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half." Neither party have confirmed their split. Unlike her famous sisters, Jenner, 26, has been notoriously private about her romantic life. She told Vogue Australia in 2019 how much seeing her older sisters' lives play out in the public and its effect on her.

"I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it's cool to learn from that," she explained. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

She was first linked to Booker, 25, in 2020. The same year, they were spotted road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona. They made their relationship Instagram-official on Valentine's Day 2021 with Jenner and Booker sharing their very first photos of each other. They later celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021. Both attended Kourtney Kardashian's wedding last month.

Their relationship reportedly progressed quickly. "Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix. After Devin finished the season, he stayed with Kendall in L.A.," an insider said at the time of rumors of them dating began. "They spent the whole summer together and even vacationed with Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin Bieber]. They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple."

Booker reportedly dated Jordyn Woods, the ex-best friend of Jenner's younger sister, Kylie. Woods and Booker are said to have split in 2019.