Kenan Thompson and Wife Christina Evangeline Reportedly Split After 10 Years of Marriage

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline have reportedly broken up after 10 years of marriage. The two split over a year ago and have been co-parenting their daughters Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3, sources close to the couple told TMZ Thursday. The former couple married at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in November 2011.

The two have been spending time away from each other in recent months. Whenever Thompson, 43, is not in New York City to film a new Saturday Night Live episode, he is usually in Los Angeles working on his NBC sitcom Kenan. Evangeline, 33, works as an interior designer in New York City. TMZ's sources said the two simply "grew apart" over time and are still good friends. They have not filed for divorce yet, but that is "expected" soon, TMZ reports. Thompson and Evangeline have not commented.

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thompson and Evangeline have kept their relationship private. Thompson joked about Evangeline's response to Kenan during a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, though, reports PEOPLE. Thompson plays a widowed Atlanta morning show host with two daughters in the comedy. Evangeline was understandably not thrilled about the idea at first.

"She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time," Thompson told Fallon. But I was like, 'Yeah ... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing.'" Although the show is loosely inspired by his experience as a father with two girls, he pointed out that Kenan is "totally different" from his life.

"I'm the host of Atlanta's No. 2 morning show and just trying to balance that work-life relationship and raising my girls without my best friend and partner," Thompson told Fallon. "I hadn't really seen that ... kind of explored in a sitcom before."

Kenan recently finished its second season in January and is available on Peacock and Hulu. The show also features Don Johnson as Kenan's former father-in-law, who helps raise his granddaughters and Thompson's SNL co-star Chris Redd as Kenan's brother Gary. Jackie Clarke and David Caspe created the series.

Thompson is the longest-tenured star in SNL history. He joined the show in 2003, following his successful career at Nickelodeon. He won an Emmy in 2018 with Redd, Will Stephen, and Eli Breuggermann for the viral sketch "Come Back, Barack." Last year, he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor for SNL.